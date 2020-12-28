The Englishwoman, who fell into a coma after an accident and lost her memory, was reunited with her family 30 years later. This is reported by the Independent.

In 1991, Lee-Tracey Miley, now 54, left the English city of Bournemouth, Dorset, went to Cyprus and disappeared. The last time the children saw her was before leaving.

They tried unsuccessfully for many years to find her, and in December 2019, Craig’s son reported her disappearance to the Dorset County Police. The police found that in Cyprus Miley got into an accident and fell into a coma. She later woke up, but lost her memory and forgot about the existence of her family.

Inquiries to the Department of Labor and Pensions revealed that in 2003 Miley lived in London, but after that her trace was lost.

The police investigated and determined that in 2004 she entered the United States and could live in the state of Arizona.

The American authorities conducted a targeted check, and in October 2020, it was confirmed that Miley is fine and, indeed, lives in Arizona. She emerged from her coma and traveled to the United States hoping to find her family, but to no avail as her family has moved many times since then.

Miley’s son Craig said: “The Dorset police have done an excellent investigation. I turned to them with concern about the condition of our mother, about whom we have not heard anything for almost 30 years. The police got down to business. They searched tirelessly and kept me constantly informed. “

“I spent many years searching, and even trying to go to television to find my mother. Our family wants to thank the entire police team who helped us and wish them all the best, ”he stressed.

His sister Christina Summons is also grateful to the police. “Over the years of searching, I began to lose hope of ever finding a mother. Growing up without a mother was hard, especially when I had my four children. Now they have a grandmother, although due to the great distance we cannot meet live. But we are not losing hope. ” Sammons has created a fundraising page on the Internet so that the family can reunite.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of the Canadian city of Saanich, Vancouver Island, lost her memory, forgot her husband and remarried him. She did not remember him, but her husband did not give up trying to remind her beloved of who he was to her.