When the coughing attack becomes violent, it must be controlled with medicines so that it does not cause damage. It may be an inflammatory response following damage from the virus

Why can the cough last much longer than the other symptoms after a cold episode?

He answers Sergio Harari Pneumology San Giuseppe MultiMedica Hospital; University of Milan

There cough a physiological protective reflex of the airwaysbut it can also be the consequence of one inflammatory state. And that's exactly what happens when the cough occurs for a long time after a cooling syndrome that can accompany a trivial flu or even Covid. THE virus they have aan irritant action on the airways, acting on the epithelium that covers them. In comparison, like when you scraped your knees as a kid, the epidermis is scarified and it takes time for it to heal completely, completing the healing process. Well, viruses, but also bacteria, albeit to a lesser extent, cause damage to the bronchial epithelium, similar to that of the "peeling" of the skin, which thus causes a cough.

The possible causes The healthy reflex but when it becomes too intrusive you have to control it with drugs so that it does not cause harm (such as, for example, a rib infraction). Another mechanism that can be triggered as a result of an infection can be that of a post-infectious asthma, particularly frequent after SARS CoV-2 infections: it can occur both in predisposed subjects who have already had a history of asthma, and in people who have never suffered from it. a response to inflammation following the damage caused by the virus. Finally, a third reason why the cough can persist for a long time can be traced back to the development of thick secretionswhich can also “drain” from the nose, via the posterior canalicular route, into the trachea and into the large bronchi, giving what is defined as a “rhino-bronchial syndrome” or what the English-speaking authors call a “post-nasal drip”.

The therapies Ltherapeutic approach it must start from a clarification of the underlying cause of the cough, the therapy will then follow accordingly. In the case of a merely irritating form, gods topical corticosteroidseven by aerosol, are usually solutions within 10-15 days. If, on the other hand, it is apost-infectious asthma, the treatment will be the same as for the common cases of asthma, difficult to predict whether the condition will last over time or will resolve after a few months. For the "post nasal drip" an ENT evaluation may also be necessary, and, if the disorder persists, a CT scan of the nasal and paranasal sinuses to rule out the presence of sinus disease.