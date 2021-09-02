After a bird known as the magpie caused the tragic death of a 5-month-old baby named Mia, the city council of Brisbane, Australia, decided to quickly remove aggressive animals from areas with a high concentration of pedestrians, such as parks and trails.

According to the American magazine Newsweek, encounters with magpies who ended up in accidents are more common than one imagines. In Australia, these birds are known to attack unpretentious pedestrians during mating season.

According to the Australian Academy of Science (Australian Academy of Science), cited by the journal, the attacks occur due to the behavior of males, between July and November, when they are vigilant in combating potential threats to their offspring. “If a threat is detected, the male can launch into a defensive warning display,” explains the academy.

Magpies, which are not found in Central and South America, are known to attack “cyclists, joggers, hikers, pets, birds of prey and even other magpies,” occasionally resulting in injuries, Newsweek warns.

In the mid-August accident that killed baby Mia, a magpie who lives in Glindemann Park in Brisbane attacked the mother and child. According to the American magazine, Mia was in her lap at the time of the attack, when her mother stumbled while trying to avoid the bird. The girl was taken to Queensland Children’s Hospital in critical condition and died shortly thereafter.

Local media later revealed that the aggressive grab had been the target of five complaints in the weeks leading up to Mia’s death. Since then, the bird has been removed from the park.

The horrific accident prompted Brisbane City Council to re-evaluate its approach to these animals in public parks.

“What happened to baby Mia was a tragic accident, extremely traumatic for her family, and it affected many people in our community. What the report makes clear is that the council needs stricter procedures to ensure experts are called in as soon as possible and that birds are relocated. In urban areas, such as in parks and along trails, we always have to put people first,” says Mayor Glindemann Park, quoted by Newsweek.

While magpies can occasionally cause serious accidents with people, most of them pose no threat, according to the Australian Academy of Sciences. “Only one in 20 male magpies will engage in clowning and 80% of the humans who live in their territory will never be attacked”, informs the entity.

