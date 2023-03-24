Minister of the Civil House denies friction with the head of the economic team: “Look at his smile and mine”

The Minister of Civil Affairs, Rui Costavisited the head of the Treasury, Fernando Haddad, this Thursday (23.Mar.2023). The meeting took place 2 days after Costa gave Haddad a 45-minute tea in the chair at the Planalto Palace.

The head of the Civil House denied friction with the Minister of Finance. “Friction? Here, look at his smile and mine”said in an interview with journalists.

Watch (1min12s):

This Thursday’s meeting lasted about 40 minutes. “Actually, the visit stemmed from my complaint, that I hadn’t been visited yet. Now I have been visited, like all other ministers.”said Haddad in a friendly tone.

The 2 shook hands in front of journalists. Costa said that the purpose of the meeting was “the work together for the Lula government to succeed, in this partnership here between the Treasury and the Civil House. Working together for the Lula government to succeed. We are working hard and we are going in this partnership, for sure, [para] guarantee employment, income and that Brazil improves”.

According to Haddad, the 2 talked about the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee), which maintained the Selic rate at 13.75%, and the processing of MPs (provisional measures) in Congress.

“We have a lot to line up. We talked about Copom, Congress, about a solution in the processing of provisional measures. We have a long schedule, but the project will succeed. That’s what’s important.”