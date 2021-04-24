ofJasmin Pospiech shut down

First a car accident, then a career kink and frustration with love: a celebrity clairvoyant therefore demands 172,000 euros in damages. But he probably did the math without the judge.

London – It’s been five years, but Maurice Amdur is said to be still suffering from it: The former “celebrity guru” had a car accident in the Marble Arch roundabout in London. Since then, things have only gone downhill for him: in terms of his career as well as in love. At that time, the now 56-year-old was on his way home in his Jaguar convertible when someone accidentally drove into his car from behind. The alleged medium that once advised the “rich and famous” and even had its own show called “Maurice’s Psychic World” on Sky TV has allegedly been unlucky since then.

Because Maurice Amdur claims that he lost his supernatural powers or his clairvoyance through the collision, as reported by 24auto.de. After all, the alleged “celebrity guru” is said not only to have suffered head and spine injuries, but has also not been able to concentrate properly since then. That had a massive impact on his work of “reading” his clients. In addition, the accident caused him to become impotent and therefore ultimately left his girlfriend at the time. That’s why he demanded hefty compensation of 172,000 euros from the insurance company that caused the accident. But the judge responsible, Elizabeth Backhouse, has now rejected his claim and has finally given him the legal costs, which are expected to be over 115,000 (!) Euros.* 24auto.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.