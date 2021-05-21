NAfter a widespread power outage in Munich, some households may have to endure without electricity until Saturday. “At the moment it cannot be guaranteed that all affected customers can be supplied again during the course of the day,” communicated the Stadtwerke München on Friday morning. “Maybe we can set up some temporary arrangements if it were necessary,” added a spokeswoman. However, much is still unclear.

After all, the ongoing repair work has already made it possible to gradually reduce the size of the affected area from the edge. “More and more households in the east of Munich have electricity again, and the tram depot has been supplied again since around 6.45 am,” it said. In the area of ​​the Ostbahnhof, where a cable fire in a building pit had caused that at times around 20,000 households in the districts of Haidhausen, Ramersdorf and Berg am Laim no longer had electricity, the restoration will probably take the most time.

According to the police, the cable fire broke out in an excavation pit on Friday night. The power went out at around 3:50 a.m. The cause of the fire was initially unclear. Fire investigators from the Munich criminal police have started the investigation.