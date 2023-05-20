Wichert van Dijk (67) has had a stoma for almost fifty years. He has learned to live with it. In fact, the bag on his stomach gave him life. But still runs into prejudices. Today, on the day that annual attention is paid to his diagnosis, Van Dijk tells his story. A conversation about his youth and his view on sex, love and death. “I was jealous of friends who could freely discover their sexuality.”

#bright #red #toilet #visit #toilet #Wichert #simply #flushed #big #taboo