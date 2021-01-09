In the 3-2 victory of Gladbacher Matthias Ginter in particular symbolized the self-sacrificing defensive work of his team against FC Bayern. The DFB national player was able to play through the game completely after he got a massive ball on the head and had to be treated for a long time.
In the 66th minute of yesterday’s game, Ginter received a hard long-range shot from Leroy Sane in the head, and the 26-year-old central defender went straight to the ground. Ginter looked dazed and disoriented, but was actually able to get back on the court after a break in treatment.
The day after, he spoke up on social networks. Ginter posted a picture that shows him together with his newborn baby. The visibly good-humored father wrote about it that his head was fine again.
Gladbach fans do not have to worry about their defense chief. Ginter, who has certainly had to play with pain a few times this season, has not yet missed a single minute of the game!
