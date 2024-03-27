NAfter the collapse of a large highway bridge in the US city of Baltimore, emergency services rescued two dead people from the water. The Maryland state police announced on Wednesday evening (local time) that divers had found a vehicle in the water in which two people were trapped in the morning. They could only have been recovered dead.

On Tuesday evening, the US Coast Guard announced that the search for survivors would be suspended due to the low water temperature and the advanced time. The current and debris in the water are dangerous for the rescue workers. On Wednesday, divers began searching for the bodies of six missing people.

The police said on Wednesday evening that the conditions in the water around the huge pieces of rubble were now so dangerous that divers could no longer move there safely. All search efforts at the scene have been exhausted.

A huge container ship rammed the four-lane, more than 2.5 kilometer long motorway bridge on Tuesday night (local time), causing it to collapse. According to Maryland State Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld, eight construction workers were on the more than 1.5-mile-long bridge repairing potholes at the time of the accident. Two people were rescued on Tuesday, but there is no trace of six others so far.