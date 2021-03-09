In Weilerbach in Rhineland-Palatinate, the police found two bodies in a residential building on Tuesday afternoon. The authorities assume a homicide.

Update from March 9, 10:29 p.m .: The police are now searching publicly for Daniel M .. The officials assume that the 38-year-old killed his 60-year-old mother and her 65-year-old partner on March 9 in Weilerbach near Kaiserslautern. M. is also suspected of having started two fires in Mackenbach and Erzenhausen on the night of March 7th and 8th. There was a lot of property damage, no one was injured.

The Kaiserslautern police are looking for Daniel M .. He is said to have murdered his mother and her partner. © Police RLP

The police wrote on their website: “The suspect is about 1.75 meters tall and of normal stature. He has brown, slightly curly hair, and his temples are mottled with gray. Most recently he was dressed in dark green cargo work trousers and a dark gray softshell jacket; he wore black work shoes. ”The telephone number can be reached at 0631/3692999.

Update from March 9, 8:29 p.m .: A police spokesman announced in the evening that the alleged perpetrator was the son of the 60-year-old woman who was killed. The 38-year-old suspect will continue to be searched for by helicopter and now additionally with detection dogs.

There is still no knowledge of possible motives for the act, the investigation continues, said the spokesman. In doing so, one also follows up evidence from witnesses.

Update from March 9th, 6.42pm: The police have announced that the search will be expanded. The Kaiserslautern police wrote on Twitter that the perpetrator is now being searched not only in Weilerbach, but also in Rodenbach. There, too, residents should stay at home if possible and avoid the area, according to the police.

After a corpse was found: Large-scale police operation in Weilerbach (Rhineland-Palatinate). © Screenshot Google Maps

Police discovered two bodies in Weilerbach: “We assume a homicide”

First report from March 9th: Weilerbach – The police found two bodies in a residential building in Weilerbach near Kaiserslautern (Rhineland-Palatinate). The dead, a 60-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man, were discovered in the morning in the homestead, said the West Palatinate police headquarters on Tuesday. “We assume a homicide,” said a spokesman. He “neither wanted to confirm nor deny” that the two were shot.

The woman and the man were not married, but were probably a couple. The police are looking for a 38-year-old suspect with an increased contingent, including by helicopter. “We do not rule out that he is armed.”

Police operation in #Weilerbach: If you are currently in #Weilerbach stop, please stay in a building. The police are increasingly on patrol. More information will follow. – Police Kaiserslautern (@Polizei_KL) March 9, 2021

Corpse found near Kaiserslautern: Police ask Weilersbacher to stay “in a building”

The police said on Twitter: “If you are currently in Weilerbach, please stay in a building.” Further details were initially unclear. In the afternoon, the police also blocked road 356 between Weilerbach and Hirschhorn. The authorities did not give a reason. The police asked to refrain from speculation. About 5000 people live in Weilerbach.

According to their own statements, the police had no concrete information about the suspect’s possible whereabouts in the afternoon. “Surveys are in progress,” it said. The investigators are also on site with civilian forces. Several streets, including one in a neighboring town, were closed. (fmü / dpa)