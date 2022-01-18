The Sudanese capital, Khartoum, witnessed a bloody day after tens of thousands participated in marches in more than 15 cities across the country to demand civilian rule and to hold accountable those who killed 75 people since the protests that erupted following the measures taken by the army chief, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on the 25th of this year. October.

Sudanese security forces used live bullets, tear gas and sound bombs extensively to prevent protesters from reaching the vicinity of the presidential palace in central Khartoum.

Monday’s protests came in light of great security tension after the killing of the Khartoum sector commander in the Central Reserve Forces, Brigadier General Ali Berima. And in the hours before the rallies began; The security authorities carried out a wide campaign of arrests that included a number of neighborhoods in Khartoum, Omdurman and Khartoum North, and targeted dozens of young people and activists in the resistance committees that lead the current movement in the Sudanese street.

And media reports spoke of storming a number of hospitals and arresting a number of injured people who were receiving treatment inside them. Doctors and health sector workers organized a number of vigils during the past two days, calling for an end to the repeated violations against hospitals and attacks against medical personnel.