Orlando The North American professional basketball league NBA will continue their play-offs after the players’ strike on Saturday. This was announced by the NBA and the players’ union (NBPA) on Friday.

“We had an open, passionate and productive conversation between players, coaches and club owners on Thursday about the next steps to deepen our common efforts and actions for social justice and racial equality,” said a press release: “All parties agreed to the playoff -Games resume on Saturday 29th August. “