Military sources from the Permanent Strategic Framework for Peace, Security and Development (CSP-PSD) confirmed that the framework’s fighters took control of the town of Liri in the Navonki district of Tombuktu state in Mali, an hour after the decisive battle.

Local sources also confirmed that the Malian army camp in Leri fell under the control of the Azawad Armed Forces.

Videos showed the downing of a Malian plane by Azawadian forces, according to various sources.

The Azawadi army took control of the camp of the Malian army and Wagner military group fighters, in the Liri region of Timbuktu state, causing great material and human damage to the Malian army, before it withdrew, according to military sources.

The Malian army, supported by the Russian Wagner militias, entered into military confrontations this week with the “Azawad Army,” composed of the Azawad Liberation Movements, “after violating the Algiers Ceasefire Agreement,” according to the Azawadians.

It also faces continuous pressure and attacks from Al-Qaeda, which has besieged the city of Timbuktu for 5 weeks.

Mali abandoned a force of more than 20,000 soldiers from France, Europe, and the United Nations, preferring to bring in Russian Wagner militias to protect the military regime.

Mali had signed a security agreement with Niger and Burkina Faso, three countries in the Sahel region of West Africa governed by military councils. The agreement pledged to help these countries to each other in the event of any rebellion or external aggression.