In a new measure against women’s rights, the Taliban-led Afghan government decided that they will not be able to continue working in non-governmental organizations, NGOs, both domestic and foreign. The UN said it disagreed with the measure.

The Taliban that govern Afghanistan again attack women less than a week after having closed the doors of the universities. This Saturday they ordered national and foreign NGOs to prevent their employees from working.

This measure, according to the United Nations, puts humanitarian operations at risk, at the precise moment of the arrival of winter, in a country already hard hit by the economic crisis.

Taliban spokesman Abdulrahman Habib confirmed a letter released by the Economy Ministry saying women were not allowed to work until further notice as some had not adhered to the administration’s interpretation of the Islamic dress code and were wearing the veil or hijab.

When asked if the rules directly included UN agencies, Habib said the charter applied to organizations under the coordinating body for Afghan humanitarian organizations, known as ACBAR. This body does not include the United Nations, but it does include more than 180 local and international NGOs.

Added to this, they prohibited women from attending religious classes in the mosques of the capital, Kabul.

The decisions of the past week are part of a series of restrictions imposed on women that will most likely put a damper on the Taliban’s efforts to gain international recognition and shake off sanctions that are severely hampering the economy.

UN Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan and Humanitarian Coordinator Ramiz Alakbarov stated that, despite the fact that the United Nations had not received the communication, most of its activities were carried out by non-governmental organizations, NGOs, contracted by the UN.

“Many of our programs will be affected and we will not be able to execute them because unless we have female staff involved in assessing humanitarian needs, identifying beneficiaries, delivering aid and distributing it, we will not be able to execute them,” Alakbarov said.

Afghan women chant slogans to protest the Taliban’s closure of universities to women in Kabul, Afghanistan, December 22, 2022. © Reuters

The international aid agency AfghanAid immediately suspended its operations and said it would consult with other organizations. He also mentioned that other NGOs in the country were taking similar measures.

More than half of Afghans depend on humanitarian aid, so this last measure jeopardizes the programs. “There is never a right time for something like this, but this particular time is very unfortunate because during the winter people are most in need and the Afghan winters are very harsh,” Ramiz Alakbarov added, adding that this Sunday his office would consult with NGOs and UN agencies and that he would try to meet with the Taliban authorities to get an explanation.

An estimated 28 million Afghans will need humanitarian aid next year, according to AfghanAid.

In this country, humanitarian workers are essential, since cultural norms and customs often prevent workers from delivering aid to women beneficiaries.

Alakbarov said that “an important principle of humanitarian aid delivery is the ability of women to participate independently and unencumbered in its distribution, so that if they cannot ‘do so according to these principles, no donor will fund programs of this kind’. type”.

If the measures are not complied with, the Taliban government said it would suspend the licenses of the NGOs.

NGO workers against the measure

The new restriction on NGOs causes outrage. For Maliha Niazai, a professor at an NGO that teaches young people about gender violence, “it is a heartbreaking announcement,” adding “are we not human beings? Why are they treating us with this cruelty?”

Niazai, who lives in Kabul and is 25 years old, works at Y-Peer Afghanistan and mentioned that her job was important because she served her country and is the only person supporting her family. “Will the officials support us after this announcement? If not, why are they taking food out of our mouths?” she asked.

Another 24-year-old woman who works at the Norwegian Refugee Council in Jalalabad said it is “the worst time” of her life. For her, “work gives more than just living, it is a representation of all the efforts” she has made “she said, while she refused to give her name fearing for her own safety.

The UN condemned the ban, saying that “removing women’s free will to choose their own destiny, disempowering them and systematically excluding them from all aspects of public and political life sets the country back, jeopardizing efforts for any peace or significant stability in the country”.

Women react against the ban on entering universities

Women took to the streets of different cities after the ban on entry to universities, in an unusual sign of protest in the country. On Saturday, Taliban security forces used water cannons to disperse them in the western city of Herat.

A classroom formerly used for girls stands empty in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, December 22, 2022. Earlier this week, the country’s Taliban rulers ordered women across the country to stop attending private universities. and public with immediate effect and until further notice. They have banned girls from high school and college, barred women from most fields of employment, and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Women are also prohibited from accessing parks and gyms. © AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

According to eyewitnesses, some two dozen women were heading to the house of the provincial governor while shouting: “Education is our right.”

One of the protest organizers, Maryam, said that between 100 and 150 women participated in the protest, moving in small groups from different parts of the city to a central meeting point. She did not give her last name for fear of retaliation.

“There was security in all the streets, in all the squares, armored vehicles and armed men,” he said. “When we started our protest, in Tariqi Park, the Taliban took branches from the trees and beat us. But we continued our protest. They increased their security presence. Around 11 in the morning they brought out the water cannon.”

The university ban has been the subject of multiple international condemnations, including from Muslim-majority countries such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. For their part, the United States and the G-7 group, which includes the majority of industrialized nations, warned that this policy will have consequences.

With Reuters and AP