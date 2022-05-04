The housing loan crisis began to loom in Lebanon about 4 years ago, that is, at the beginning of 2018, and then the processing of the requests of loan applicants stopped completely in 2019, with the intensification of the crisis and the lack of funding and the decline in the value of the Lebanese pound.

Rami says in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that he applied for a loan to buy an apartment before the crisis, and is still waiting until now, while the value of his salary has declined.

In the same vein, Joumana regrets, during her interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that she did not obtain a housing loan due to the suspension of loans, and she is still forced to live in her family’s home, saying that the housing bank loans are reserved for the affluent class.

Denial by the head of the Housing Bank

However, the Chairman and General Manager of the Housing Bank in Lebanon, Antoine Habib, denies in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, providing support to the affluent class, stressing that it is directed to people with low incomes.

Habib stressed that “the housing bank loans will return after 45 days, as it will start accepting applications for a loan to buy an apartment, but on the condition that its area does not exceed 120 square meters, and is located in the outskirts and not in the capital and cities, with the aim of helping residents to stay in villages and reduce emigrate to the city.

Habib revealed that the loan ceiling will reach one billion Lebanese pounds (equivalent to 37,000 dollars) according to the current exchange rate of the dollar, and it will be in installments for up to 30 years at an interest rate of 5%.

Habib also says that “a 400 million Lebanese pound home repair loan (equivalent to $15,000 according to the current exchange rate) will be announced, for a period of 10 years, with an interest rate of 5%.”

Funding question

As for the sources of funding for Housing Bank loans, there are internal, internal and external sources. Habib is counting on the loan granted by the Kuwait-based Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, which provided Lebanon with 50 million Kuwaiti dinars, equivalent to 165 million dollars.

But the official calls on the state, represented by the presidents, ministers and representatives, to seek with Kuwait to liquidate this loan and transfer the amount to Lebanon to begin the process of granting housing loans.

Habib pointed out that the Housing Bank raised its estimate of the minimum wage from 675 thousand pounds currently to about 6 million and 750,000 pounds (i.e. $ 250 according to the current exchange rate) for those who will benefit from the housing loan, which is the realistic amount for people with limited income according to the economic reality, stressing that Those whose income exceeds 20 million pounds will not be able to obtain a housing loan because the Housing Bank aims to support low-income people.