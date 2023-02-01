Bulgaria, a member of the European Union, has accelerated a number of projects to reduce its dependence on Russian gas.

This new gas pipeline is funded in part by the European Union and is expected to be completed in October.

The new line will be able to pump up to 1.8 billion cubic meters of gas annually between the two parties.

It will connect pipeline systems to transport gas from Azerbaijan to Western Europe and will give Serbia access to LNG via ports in Greece.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said the pipeline “offers new opportunities for the region through real diversification and (ensuring) cargo security.”

In turn, his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic pointed out that the pipeline will help “secure the energy future … for the entire Western Balkans and southeastern Europe.”

The construction of the pipeline began in Serbia since February 2022, but the war in Ukraine caused delays in shipments through it to the Bulgarian side.

The agreement related to the 170-kilometer line between the gas transportation networks of the two countries was signed in 2012.

Bulgaria and Serbia were among the countries most affected by a price dispute between Russia and Ukraine in the winter of 2009, which led to a reduction in shipments to Europe.

But construction of the pipeline has been delayed for more than a decade as Russian gas shipments have returned.

Bulgaria remained almost entirely dependent on Russia for its annual gas needs of about three billion cubic meters until Moscow cut it off completely in April 2022, with Sofia refusing to pay in rubles for gas shipments in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Bulgaria has since moved to import gas shipments from Azerbaijan through a new line from Greece and liquefied natural gas from European and American suppliers through terminals in Greece and Turkey.

In return, Serbia maintained friendly relations with Moscow.

Belgrade struck a new three-year contract with Russia’s Gazprom group last year, drawing condemnation from Brussels at a time when the European Union is trying to reduce its energy dependence on Russia.