ERB Leipzig's courageous performance was not enough to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League against a ripped-off Real Madrid. A 1-1 (0-0) draw on Wednesday evening was enough for the Royal team around their chief strategist Toni Kroos to advance to the round of the best eight teams. Real won the first leg in Saxony 1-0.

The Leipzig team were better and braver for long stretches, but Vinicius Junior (65th minute) gave the hosts the lead with their first big chance. Shortly afterwards, RB captain Willi Orban (68th) equalized with a header. But it was no longer enough for the Bundesliga soccer team.

After their success in the first leg, Real didn't do more than they had to. Led by Kroos, the Whites controlled the ball most of the time, but didn't make much effort to get into the dangerous areas. Instead, Leipzig were the better team, they just couldn't convert their superiority into the much-needed goals.

Leipzig tried hard

The Saxons tried early on to play for the necessary lead. However, they did not initially launch an unconditional offensive. Benjamin Sesko (10th) failed to get past Real goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, but had previously been offside. Shortly afterwards, Lois Openda had a better chance (16th), but his shot from a tight angle went just wide after great work by Dani Olmo.







This is how a game developed, as the Madrilenians had probably planned beforehand. Leipzig tried hard, but Real largely controlled the action. The hosts defended cleverly and hardly gave the Saxons any space. Due to the wait-and-see style of play, Leipzig repeatedly had shooting opportunities like those from Xavi Simons (41') or Openda (42'), but the guests were unable to take advantage of them.

Real played casually, Real relied on their experience. It probably didn't bother the hosts that the first whistle was blown at half-time for their cautious style of play. Real did their thing, Leipzig, on the other hand, kept pushing. The Spaniards only advanced more slowly. And it was somehow fitting for this game that they were immediately successful with their first big chance.

Bellingham drove the ball in midfield and waited patiently for the right moment. This came when Vinicius Junior suddenly and quickly changed his route for Orban. Bellingham passed to the Brazilian, who took the lead from close range. That was it, you would have thought – but RB didn't give up. On the contrary. RB continued to attack. After a cross from David Raum, Orban equalized with a diving header.







Even after that, the guests were superior because Real suddenly revealed far too big gaps in the defense around national player Antonio Rüdiger. Nevertheless, Leipzig did not manage to exploit the favorites' temporary weaknesses. Although coach Marco Rose also gave his all on the sidelines and repeatedly encouraged his team with wild gesticulations. In stoppage time, Olmo hit the crossbar.