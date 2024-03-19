Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/19/2024 – 7:07

The Central Bank's Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), considered a “BC preview” for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), rose 0.60%, in the series free of seasonal effects. In the previous month, the increase had been 0.82%.

Given the result, Santander Brasil revised its GDP projection for the first quarter upwards, from 0.6% to 0.7%. “The result (from IBC-Br) confirmed the prospect of a strong first quarter, with an increase in demand caused by the payment of court orders and a stronger statistical burden left by the December result”, says economist Gabriel Couto, in a note.

The chief economist at Banco ABC Brasil, Daniel Xavier, revised the 2024 GDP forecast from 1.5% to 2.3%. The BC forecasts growth of 1.8%, while the government projects 2.2%.

“We carry out this review based on the strongest indicators in the first half of the year”, says Xavier, who cites higher-than-expected results in retail sales, volume of services and the creation of jobs with a formal contract in January, in addition to the release of precatório, anticipation INSS payment and income transfers.

From December to January, the activity index calculated by the BC went from 147.61 points to 148.50 points. The result is the best since April 2023 (148.88 points).

The IBC-Br data came in slightly below the median expectations collected by Projeções Broadcast, an increase of 0.65%. In comparison with January 2023, there was growth of 3.45% in the series without seasonal adjustments. This series registered 140.51 points in January, the best performance for the period since 2014 (142.72 points).

Good start

The growth of the IBC-Br corroborates the analysis of a good start to the year, says senior economist at Banco MUFG Brasil Maurício Nakahodo. “It's a good start, but we still don't have confidence that it will maintain the pace. There are uncertainties surrounding factors that support consumption growth and how the investment environment will develop.”

The head of macroeconomic research at Kínitro Capital, João Savignon, emphasizes that the January data was in line with expectations, and with good results from the labor market, commercial sales and the volume of services. For XP Investimentos economist Rodolfo Margato, “it should be a positive first quarter”.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.