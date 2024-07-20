Wael Kfoury returned to the Carthage Theater after an absence of 9 years to sing in front of 8,000 people who came to listen to “Ma Wa’adtak Be Nojoum El Leil”, “El Bent El Qawiya”, “Maraj’at”, “Behbak Ana Kteer”, “Law Hobna Ghalta”, “Khalas Akhdat El Karar”, “Behbak Ana Kteer”, “Helw El Hob” and other songs that the audience sang with him for two hours with great interaction despite the high temperatures.

Wael Kfoury, who declined to give press statements, flirted with the Carthage audience with Tunisian words at the beginning of his concert, saying, “I missed you so much. Where are you? It’s okay. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your attendance and continuous support. Your attendance is the spirit of the festival, and God willing, Tunisia will remain a beacon of art and creativity.”

The audience reciprocated his love and passion, as thousands of them had to stand in queues for more than 3 hours in high temperatures to get their seats before the concert started at 10 pm.

The preparations for Wael Kfoury’s concert were accompanied by widespread controversy on social media platforms due to the circulation of concert ticket prices, which are considered significantly exaggerated compared to other concerts. Their prices on the black market ranged between 300 and 600 dinars, or approximately 200 dollars, while the tickets offered to the public by the Carthage Festival were sold out within 24 hours of announcing Kfoury’s concert in Carthage.

The romantic evening with Wael Kfoury lasted for two hours after the theater was packed with his fans from different generations, and thousands of his fans followed it via the live broadcast of the concert on Tunisian television. Followers of the cultural scene believe that Kfoury’s evening achieved its artistic goals, revived the festival’s treasury, and showed that the Lebanese star’s programming was a successful decision.

At the conclusion of one of the most successful Carthage evenings, artistically and with audiences, Kamal Ferjani, director of the 58th session of the Carthage International Festival, honored the Lebanese artist Wael Kfoury.

This year, the Carthage Festival will witness the return of a number of Arab artists who have been absent from the Carthage stage for years, such as the Lebanese star Wael Kfoury, the Syrian artist Asala Nasri, and the Iraqi star Kazem El Saher.