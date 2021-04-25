Puella Magi Madoka Magica it premiered in January 2011. Because of that, this 2021 is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and in light of that, the team behind the franchise held a special event.

It was through this that he revealed a new installment of the series, and it is nothing less than another animated film. He confirmed in passing that it is a sequel to the previous film, which was released in October 2013. Fans could not be happier.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica Gets Sequel

Currently, there are three animated films. The first two are a recap of the episodes of the television anime.

Third, Puella Magi Madoka Magica: The Movie: Rebellion, is considered a continuation of the original plot. It came to be thought with good reason that the story ended there. But this weekend another tape was announced, called Gekijouban Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica: Walpurgis no Kaiten.

The name is an allusion to the Walpurgis night, one of the traditional celebrations of witches, and that has great significance within the series.

Although the plot of this film is unknown, it is possible that an enemy of enormous power will appear again. Walpurgis no Kaiten Means ‘Turning the tide of Walpurgis’, and it will be necessary to see the way in which history is handled now. At the moment there are many unknowns about this production.

Again, the Shaft studio is involved

Shaft, the animation house responsible for television anime as well as movies, is again involved with this film by Puella Magi Madoka Magica.

He too Magica Quartet, who are the creatives responsible for creating the franchise. It’s like that again Akiyuki Simbo takes the director’s seat, while the script is the responsibility of Gen Urobuchi and character design in the mangaka Ume Aoki.

Animation falls on Junichirou Taniguchi and the composition of the musical themes in Yuki kajiura. Gekidan Inu Curry also participates in this film. In addition to the production team, the voice actresses return.

So they are again involved Aoi Yuuki, Chiwa Saito, Kaori Mizuhashi, Eri Kitamura, Ai Nonaka Y Kana asumi. For now it is unknown how much this tape will come out and it has no exit window. You have to be on the lookout.

