Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Quitova overcame her mistakes to beat Laura Seagmund in straight sets to make it to the women’s singles semi-finals of the French Open tennis tournament for the second time. Quitova defeated world number 66 Laura 6-3, 6-3. They will now face Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, who beat fellow American player Daniel Collins 6–4, 4–6, 6–0 in the quarterfinal.

Quitova usually dominates due to her strong serve, but she made several double fouls against Laura in the second set when her serve was broken twice. The Czech Republic’s seventh seeded player, however, managed to make a comeback and for the first time since 2012 reached Roland Garro in the final four. Quitova lost in 2012 against Maria Sharapova who became the champion. Quitova seems to be in a good rhythm this year and has not lost a set so far in the five matches of the tournament.

Quintova won the quarterfinal at Laura’s double fault at the second match point. Laura also failed to play several drop shots near the net. In the second set, when the Quitova was ahead 3–2 after breaking Laura’s serve, the German player also took a medical time out for back treatment.

Fourth-seeded Kenin had previously made it to the semi-finals of Grand Slam last time while winning the Australian Open. He said after winning the match, “I like to win against three sets.” I am so proud of myself. ”Colin’s own flaws against Kenin were heavily inflicted, which led to medical treatment during the final set.