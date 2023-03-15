Paradox Interactive has confirmed that, after eight years and with a sequel in sight, the end is night for Cities: Skylines’ DLC support, with a final selection of content arriving in May.

The news comes as Cities: Skylines developer Colossal Order – which recently announced a long-awaited sequel for release this year – shares one last roadmap for its acclaimed city building game, starting with a first drop of DLC next Wednesday, 22nd March.

This’ll take the form of three new Content Creator Packs – Africa in Miniature, Sports Venues, and Shopping Malls – plus three new radio stations. JADIA Radio Station brings 16 Africa-inspired tracks from musician Wan Shey, while 80’s Movie Tunes is a fairly self-explanatory set of 15 tracks totally around 70 minutes of music. Finally, there’s Pop-Punk Radio, which promises 16 tracks and 75 minutes of “powerful, high-beat tunes.”

Colossal Order recently announced Cities: Skylines 2 for release this year.

All this will be accompanied by a free update, titled Hubs and Transport, which promises to bring unspecified transport system improvements to the base game, as well as its After Dark, Snowfall, Natural Disasters, and Mass Transit expansions.

As for what’s coming in May to round off Cities: Skylines’ eight years of post-launch content support, Colossal Order has announced three additional Content Creator Packs – Industrial Evolution, Brooklyn and Queens, and Railroads of Japan – plus two new radio packs, and the mysterious Vacation With Us “mini expansion”. More details on this are “coming soon”.



An at-a-glance look at Cities: Skylines’ final DLC roadmap.

And that, then, will be it, with Colossal Order only committing to general support for the game until the end of 2023, as it fully turns its focus to Cities: Skylines 2.