Filippo Turetta and the mystery of the blood-stained banknotes and the search for a survival kit: stopped in Germany this morning

UPDATE: Breaking news has arrived from The Corriere della Sera. The officers managed to stop Filippo Turetta this morning in Germany. Precisely the young man’s lawyer Emanuele Compagno gave the confirmation a short while ago to theHandle.

Investigators are still on the trail of Filippo Turetta, the 22-year-old student who appears to be under investigation for the attempted crime of Giulia Cecchettin. However, given the discovery of the young woman’s body, it is possible that the crime charged against him could change.

Unfortunately there are still no traces of him, but the searches have not yet taken place stops. A stood out for him European arrest warrant.

The last image of him, from what the investigators say, it is precisely that they could be in Austria. However, from what some media report, there would be new details, which suggest an escape scheduled.

From what he reports The Corriere della Seraa petrol station attendant on Sunday morning noticed that in his petrol station, where Turetta would have refueled, there was a 20 euro banknote with some strange stains. They really should be blood traces.

Furthermore, from what he writes The Gazzettinothe 22-year-old on the internet would also have done some research for a ‘Mountain Survival Kit’ and also for high altitude clothing. Nor is the possibility ruled out that the boy may have committed a crime extreme gesture.

The escape of Filippo Turetta and the discovery of Giulia Cecchettin’s body

Filippo and Giulia had been missing since the evening of November 10th. They went out together to look for her dress for her graduation and then stopped to eat at shopping center of Marghera.

A witness said he saw two boys argue near their home, but when the officers arrived on site, there were no traces of them anymore.

From that moment the leak of the two boys. In a video from a camera, Giulia is seen getting out of the car and try to leave. However, it is precisely in those seconds that Filippo attacks her from behind. Hitting her and knocking her to the ground lifeless.

Unfortunately, after 7 long days of research, the sad news came out on the morning of Saturday 18 November. The agents have found the girl’s body, in an area near the Barcis lake. Investigators are still looking for the boy.