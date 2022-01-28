Around 8 hours the work lasted to remove from the side of the North Peripheral, in its section of the Edomex, the trailer that overturned during the early morning in Tlalnepantla, at the height of Golden Valley.

This, because according to reports, the work was delayed by the fact that the mishap itself hindered the arrival of cargo trucks to transport around 15 tons of groceries what was in the box.

Similarly, the work progressed slowly because the merchandise had to be selected before passing it to the other trucks according to the state in which each item was left after the mishap that occurred around 5:00 a.m.

While it was not until after 2:00 p.m. when the emergency services were able to completely remove both the cabin and what remained of the box and the platform, completely reopening the side towards the satellite towers.

Meanwhile, authorities reported that the 54-year-old driver is still in the IMSS Lomas Verdes Traumatology Hospital due to the minor injuries he suffered during the accident, so they report his state of health as stable, while this allegedly occurred after falling asleep at the wheel.

about the accident

However, it will be the Mexican authorities who are in charge of establishing responsibilities regarding the causes of the mishap, after it would have knocked down around 20 trees in the 200 meters that the unit traveled on the median.

And it is that around 5 in the morning the trailer with 15 tons of groceries lost control climbing the median that protects the side of the North Peripheral, knocking down trees until the same inclination of the land, towards a shopping center at a height greater than the roadway, ended up tipping the cargo unit on its left side.

After the incident, elements of the municipal police arrived at the scene, as well as paramedics and emergency services, who worked to rescue the driver, who was left inside the cabin of the car.