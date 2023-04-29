On 19 April he was involved in a bad motorcycle accident: 8 days later, Fabio Buonsante died forever

There was nothing to be done for Fabio Buonsante. The 22-year-old boy, who was involved in a serious motorcycle accident in Bari on April 19, passed away forever after 8 days of agony. The doctors of the Di Venere hospital were unable to avoid the worst.

It was the afternoon of last April 19, when the motorcycle on which a 22-year-old was traveling crashed on via Maestri del Lavoro in Bari.

Those present on site immediately made the emergency call and rescuers they arrived promptly on site.

The young man was picked up and transported as a matter of urgency at Venus hospital of Bari, where the doctors immediately tried to do everything possible to save his life.

The conditions in which he was pouring appeared immediately dramatic. In the crash he had reported a severe head injury and the doctors had communicated the slim chance of what would truly be a miracle.

Despite everything, Fabio fought and resisted with all his might for 8 long days. Days of agony, after which he surrendered forever.

Condolences for Fabio Buonsante

Fabio Buonsante was from Bari and worked in a cleaning company. The disappearance of him has shocked everyone those who knew him and social networks filled with dozens of condolence messages for him.

“You have been yet another demonstration that good things should be said when you have the opportunity“, wrote one Friend.

“In your eyes I have always seen innocence and light-heartedness, that light-heartedness that I often lacked and you, with your jokes and your actions, managed to distract me. You are my brother and always will be, fate was unfair to you“, he writes another.

About the dynamic and at causes of the incident, the local authorities still stand investigating. It is not yet clear whether other vehicles were involved.

On the evening of April 25 at bitonto, therefore a few kilometers from Bari, four very young boys lost their lives in another tragic accident. They were all traveling in the same car and were between 16 and 24 years old.