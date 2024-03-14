Its trajectory allows it to pass through our planet almost 71 years old! Earth's night skies are witnessing an exceptional celestial phenomenon: the arrival of Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks, also known as the “Devil's Comet.”

This cosmic giant, about 17 kilometers (10.5 miles) wide, is crossing the nearby Andromeda galaxy, offering a unique visual spectacle for astronomy buffs.

This comet, classified as a cryovolcanic comet, has an elliptical orbital path that takes it past Earth approximately every 71 years. Its latest eruption in July 2023 marked the first in nearly seven decades, dazzling observers with an appearance that evoked “demonic horns.” However, more recent observations reveal a mysterious change in its appearance, with the disappearance of these horns and the acquisition of a greenish tone, the result of high levels of dicarbon in its coma and tail.

On what date will the “Devil's Comet” be seen?

According to NASA's “Astronomy Picture of the Day” site, Comet Pons-Brooks will reach its closest point to the Sun on April 21, coinciding with the total solar eclipse on April 8. As this event approaches, it is anticipated that the comet will shine even brighter in the sky, which will make it easier to see even with the naked eye.

Astronomy fans have the opportunity to witness this cosmic spectacle as the comet streaks across the night sky, sharing space with the majestic Andromeda galaxy. This encounter between 12P and the galaxy is an extremely rare phenomenon, offering a stunning view of two celestial objects that, Despite being separated by vast distances, they appear close in the sky.

The Virtual Telescope project is providing live feeds from its observatory in Manciano, Italy, allowing astronomy enthusiasts to witness this cosmic event in real time. These broadcasts offer a unique opportunity to marvel at the beauty of the universe and reflect on our position in the vast cosmos.

Comet 12P will continue its journey toward the outer regions of the solar system after its closest approach to Earth on June 2, leaving behind a trail of admiration and amazement among those who They had the privilege of contemplating it on its journey through the earth's firmament.

According to EarthSky, when the sky darkens due to the eclipse, Comet Pons-Brooks can be seen on April 8 in North America.