In New York and several other metropolises on the east coast of the USA, the longest period recorded so far without snow came to an end on Tuesday after more than 700 days. According to meteorologists, for example, around four centimeters of fresh snow was measured in Central Park in Manhattan.

In the metropolises of Baltimore and Philadelphia, among others, it snowed measurably for the first time in 701 days – to the annoyance of some people whose journeys to work were made more difficult, and to the joy of others who went straight to the parks with sleighs. However, as the day progresses, the snowfall should turn into rain again in many places.

In many winters in recent years it has snowed a lot in New York. Last winter, although a few flakes came from the sky every now and then, the snow didn't remain measurably.