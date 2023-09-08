After 7 years the truth emerges about the end of Maria Chindamo, killed and fed to pigs: 81 arrests

She had made a romantic relationship public after her husband’s death. It is one of the reasons why 42-year-old entrepreneur Maria Chindamo was killed in 2016, her body being fed to pigs.

This is what emerges from the investigation conducted by the District Anti-Mafia Directorate (DDA) of Catanzaro, which today led to the arrest of 81 people.

According to the revelations of some collaborators of justice, Maria Chindamo was killed by Salvatore Ascone, arrested in today’s blitz by the carabinieri.

The 57-year-old would have committed the murder together with two other people, one of whom was a minor at the time while the other has since died.

The investigation revealed, in particular, that the entrepreneur was made to disappear and killed for the sentimental relationship that she had made public after the suicide of her husband, Vincenzo Puntoriero, which took place in 2015. The man had taken his own life a few days after the separation from the woman.

“She was killed when she allowed herself to post photos with her new partner,” said chief prosecutor Nicola Gratteri. “She After two days she was killed in an inhuman, tragic way. In addition to the ferocity of the murder, also the wickedness and malice on her body ”.

The femicide, which took place exactly one year after Puntoriero’s death, would also have had as its motive the interest of some ‘Ndrangheta gangs in the Vibonese area for some land that the entrepreneur had acquired after her husband’s suicide.

“The idea that the lands were managed by a woman who would even have allowed herself to start a new life was burning,” underlined Gratteri. “There is a double aspect to consider about death. On the one hand, this freedom, the management of the lands he had inherited and this new love were not forgiven; on the other the interests, the appetites of a ‘Ndrangheta family on the ground. All this led to the murder”.

Among those arrested, according to what Corriere della Sera reports, are lawyers, hospital managers and politicians, such as the former president of the province of Vibo Valentia Andrea Niglia.