A miracle for the new year, after 7 long years since her death in 2014, the little dog Gemma has returned home to her mother

A New Year’s miracle, a wonderful start for 2022. Gem is a dog who disappeared from her home in Toscolano in 2014.

Seven years of emptiness that have made us lose all hope. Her human mom was afraid she was dead and wouldn’t have it never seen again.

Last January 1st, Gemma managed to find her beloved mother Monica. He looked at her, wagged his tail and then it was just a succession of tears, cuddles and caresses. After seven long years of looking for his home, he had finally found the right path.

Monica Don, the name of its owner, is still incredulous to have her in his arms again. He had adopted her from the kennel 2 years prior to her disappearance and had never forgotten her sweet face. The beautiful news has been spread since Brescia newspaper.

It was 8:15 pm on New Year’s Eve when the woman receives a call by the veterinarian Emilio Smadelli of the veterinary clinic Sant’Antonio, located in Cunettone di Salò.

Gemma goes home

The doctor, in a few simple words, informs her that she has her dog. They had tracked down the owner thanks to the microchip, but no one knew they had been desperately looking for Gemma for 7 long years.

It has always been a dog who was scared very easily, in fact already in 2013 it was turned away from her home and took refuge in a farmer’s stable.

Monica said she had been looking for Gemma for months. Months that then turned into years. On December 31, 2021, the long-awaited call arrives.