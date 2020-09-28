Highlights: After seven months, the dead body was removed from the tomb, the heads were beheaded by the chaos.

After the incident in Aligarh, there was a stir in the surrounding area

After this incident, the police is looking for chaos.

Aligarh

The body of a man named Shamshad Khan was buried seven months ago in Baharampur village in Aligarh’s Jalali area. Some chaotic elements dug up the grave after seven months and took out the body. The head was cut with a shovel. After this the head was disappeared. The villagers got frightened after the information about this incident in the village. Not only this, there was also anger among the family of the deceased. The police rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the case. The family then buried the head without a head.

Shamshad Khan lived with his family in the village of Baharampur police station Harduaganj Chowki Jalali area. In February this year, Shamshad (60) died due to prolonged illness. The family then buried the body in the tomb after the death of Shamshad Khan. After seven months, Shamshad’s body was taken out by the chaos and stripped the neck with a shovel. Then the head disappeared.

Family demands action

Shamshad’s son Asad Ahmed said, “Information was received from some boys in the village around 10 am. It was found that the body of the father’s grave was dug out and thrown out of it. On reaching the spot, Asad Ahmed saw that the body of his father Shamshad Khan was lying outside the tomb and the head was missing from the torso. The family filed a complaint with the police and while investigating the entire case, demanded action against the chaotic elements who perpetrated the incident.

Police is investigating the case

Rural Superintendent of Police Shubham Patel said that the entire matter was reported on Monday. One person died on 20 February. The grave of the deceased was tampered with. The bones of the deceased’s body were found missing on the spot. The police have reached the spot and started investigation. A police complaint has been given on behalf of the deceased’s son. police is investigating the matter.