Cologne (AFP)

The Belgian national team, under the supervision of its new Italian-German coach Domenico Tedesco, defeated its German hosts 3-2 in a friendly match in Cologne, to put an end to the lean years in front of the “De Manschaft” that spanned 68 years.

The last victory of the “Red Devils” over Germany dates back to September 26, 1954, in a friendly match as well. Since then, the two teams have met 16 times, with Germany winning 15 times in exchange for a single draw.

The Belgian national team imposed its supremacy thanks to the goals of Yannick Carrasco (7), Romelu Lukaku (9) and Kevin De Bruyne (78), knowing that the latter passed the first and second goals.

Germany’s goals were scored by Niklas Violkrug (44 from the penalty spot) and Serge Gnabry (87).

And Belgium had started its campaign in the 2024 European Cup qualifiers, with a big victory over Sweden, 3-0, on Saturday.

On the other hand, the German national team failed in its 999th international match to win, while its coach, Hansi Flick, warned his defenders of the danger of the “Red Devils” attackers, saying before the match, “We must be ready for confrontations.”