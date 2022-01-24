The Tour of Spain was started only once from the Catalan city, in 1962, and the last passage in 2012. The Great Start on August 19, 2023 with a spectacular team time trial in the streets of the center; the next day there will be a stop online. In 2023 the Tour will also start from Spain: in this case from Bilbao

August 19, 2023: it will be a somewhat historic day. It is the date set for the departure of the Vuelta next year, and the most important Spanish cycling race will start from Barcelona. This hasn’t happened since 1962, or 61 years after what was also the only departure of the Vuelta from the Catalan capital. Then there was a 92-kilometer straight stage won by Anton Barrutia, who later became the sporting director of the Kas.

Two stages – The official announcement was made this morning at the Olympic Museum in Barcelona by the representative of the city Jaume Collboni and the director of the Tour of Spain, Javier Guillen. The Catalan metropolis will host the first two stages: it will begin with a spectacular team time trial that will take place in the streets of the center, and on the second day stage in line with arrival in the city. The race will end in Madrid on 10 September. Recall that in 2023 the Tour will also begin in Spain, in Bilbao. The last time trial disputed in Barcelona dates back to 1978, when Bernard Hinault won on the Montjuic hill See also Monteiro, go to physiotherapy for the lungs: "Only 1L of oxygen"

History – The Vuelta has not passed through Barcelona since 2012, then the site of a transition stage arrival before a day of rest: Catalan leader Purito Rodriguez’s red jersey. And before 2012 we have to go back to the last century, to 1999, to find another moment of the great national stage race in the Catalan capital. While in 2009 Barcelona welcomed the arrival of the sixth stage of the Tour, with the victory of the Norwegian Hushovd. In 2023, three years will have passed since the last passage of the Vuelta in Catalonia: the region that in recent years has initiated and pushed the independence process amidst great controversies, violence and national debate has not been considered in the editions of 2020, 2021 and this ‘year, when he will even start in the Netherlands, in Utrecht.

