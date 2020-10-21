Washington: Corona virus is the most infected people in America. 20 percent of the world’s corona infected patients are here and 20 percent have died here as well. In the US, 60 thousand new cases came in 24 hours and 906 infected people lost their lives. In the last 24 hours in Corona, the second most affected country, 54 thousand cases have come and 714 people have died. At the same time, in the third most affected country of corona, Brazil has got 23 thousand new corona infected and 662 people have died.

The number of corona infected in the world has crossed 40 million and more than 11 lakh 28 thousand patients have lost their lives.

Total infection and mortality

According to the World Meter, the number of corona virus patients in the US increased to 85 lakh 19 thousand as of 21 October morning, out of which 2 lakh 26 thousand 138 people have died. The number of infected in India has reached 76 lakh 49 thousand and out of these one lakh 15 thousand 950 people have lost their lives. At the same time, the total number of infected in Brazil is 52 lakh 74 thousand, one lakh 54 thousand people have died here.

Active case and recovery rate

So far, 55 lakh 45 thousand people have been cured in America. The recovery rate in India is 89 percent, which means that 68 lakh people have been cured out of a total of 76 lakh infected. There are less than 7.50 lakh active cases in India, they are being treated in hospital. At the same time, in the world’s third most affected country Brazil, the number of active cases has reduced to 3 lakh 98 thousand and the number of people recovered is 47 lakh 21 thousand.

The corona infection may be spreading rapidly, but it is no longer fatal. The corona virus that spreads worldwide will soon be eradicated. Scientists of many countries have claimed that this virus is becoming increasingly vulnerable. In the beginning of the epidemic, its infection was as deadly as it is now.

