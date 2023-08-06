In addition to material damage, the population may also face issues related to mental health due to trauma.

Since the earthquakes that hit turkey and left more than 45,000 dead in the countrypart of the affected population remains without government support, both for the recovery of material goods lost in the wreckage and for mental health.

The tremors that had as epicenter the cities of Gaziantep and Kahramanmaras had several commercial and residential buildings destroyed by the impact, in addition to historical monuments. O Power360 talked to 3 experts on how events of such magnitude can affect the psychology of people affected by the natural disaster:

Thiago Guimarães, psychotherapist with specialization at IJEP (Jungian Institute of Teaching and Research of São Paulo);

Vitor Barros, master in psychology from UnB (University of Brasília), professor and coordinator of the psychology course at Unieuro in Brasília;

Larissa Fonseca, psychologist specializing in brief therapy in emergencies at Instituto Foccus.

Thiago Guimarães says that the short-term effects can lead to more serious problems after a while. “People can experience trauma, stress, anxiety and grief over the loss of loved ones and their homes in the immediate aftermath of an accident. These feelings can lead to anxiety disorders and depression.”.

“Long term, the trauma can persist, causing chronic mental health issues such as PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder). In addition, natural disasters can generate a feeling of insecurity and fear about the future, impacting the emotional and mental well-being of the affected community”he stated.

For Larissa Fonseca, situations like this “should be treated as soon as possible by groups that normally provide brief emergency therapy for catastrophic situations”.

Vitor Barros said that material losses can affect the impacted people’s sense of representativeness. “If you lost an outfit that the person likes a lot and says a lot about them, photos, recordings, work files, for example. And, in the long term, we are talking about rebuilding a city, not just buildings and asphalt, but a routine, a day-to-day life, a community”, stated.

Clarice Schreiner, a master’s student in international relations and political science at Istanbul University, has been living in Turkey since October 2022 and reported to Power360 how is the daily life of people 6 months after the earthquakes.

“People are living in a container city that the government built on the outskirts of the destroyed cities. The government’s propaganda for these container cities is crazy, as if they were a very beautiful thing, but not even the clothes themselves, it’s the military who wash people’s clothes. People are not given autonomy, a life, [elas] they’re just survivingClarice said.

During the first weeks, according to Clarice, the affected population received many donations, but as the months went by, they decreased. “Now it seems that the population in the affected region has been forgotten, many people have moved away and those who remain are in a situation without resources, without the possibility of rebuilding.. The population that is there is fighting, but it is difficult to fight when you are forgotten”he said.

Remember the earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria:

Regarding the children who suffered from the impacts and lost acquaintances, Thiago Guimarães says that “Dealing with such massive trauma is a long process, and everyone can respond differently. Ongoing support is critical to help them navigate this situation.”

Guimarães also stated that trauma can have significant effects on younger people, such as impaired cognitive development, which can reflect on learning, memory and attention skills. Children can also experience impacts on social and family relationships, in addition to possibly suffering from the interruption of formal education, causing gaps in learning and may result in reduced future opportunities.

“Society needs time to mature and work through these griefs. So, yes, we saw a next generation with severe difficulties in relation to mental health“said Vitor Barros.

To deal with situations of collective trauma, experts spoke about the need for government action.

“The necessary public measures involve providing access to emergency therapy groups to help with this 1st impact. And in the future, offer the possibility of continuity of treatment”said Larissa Fonseca.

For Thiago Guimarães, public policies should include measures such as support and leave for mental illness, creating telephone and online helplines, ensuring adequate coverage in health plans, creating rehabilitation and social reintegration programs.

Professor Vitor Barros states that “governments have to include in their risk contingencies a response of the type in which people are invited to return to live”.

MORE INTENSE EARTHQUAKES

The February 6 tremors were the strongest recorded in Turkey since 1939, when the country had an earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale in the eastern city of Erzincan. About 30,000 people died on that occasion.

The sequence of earthquakes hit central Turkey and northwest Syria. The epicenter was in the Turkish region of Gaziantep. On site, the tremors had the same rates recorded in Erzincan. The 2nd largest earthquake in the country occurred in Kahramanmaras. It reached 7.5 on the Richter scale. In all, the tremors have already registered more than 45,000 deaths in both countries.

The sites are on the so-called Anatolian fault. It is on this fault that 3 tectonic plates meet: Anatolian, African and Arabian. The result of the movement or shock between these rocky plates in the Earth’s crust is the earthquake.