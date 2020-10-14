There will be a lot of relief from the introduction of metro service Rajendra Singh, who lives in Kalyan, says that at the moment he has to face a lot of problems in coming to the office in Andheri. Due to lack of metro, they first go to Dadar, then change the train from there to Andheri and then walk to the office. Commencement of metro service will provide great relief and time will be saved. The government has given a gift to Mumbaikars by starting the metro service.

Demand to start local service too Rajiv Singhal, trustee of the Bharat Merchant Chamber, told NBT Online that the Maharashtra government’s decision to open the metro is highly appreciated. He said that in the last few days, the number of patients of Corona in Mumbai is decreasing considerably and the recovery rate of people has also increased. In such a situation, the government should start the local train service of Mumbai for citizens as soon as possible.

The government should start slowly, even the temple Kumar Jehan, vice-president of the Mumbai Jewelers Association, said that the burnt buttermilk of milk is also drunk. Maharashtra government’s move is very good and they are starting to measure everything. The decision of the government is absolutely correct in the way Corona cases have come up in Maharashtra. In the coming days, the government should allow the temples to be opened with limited number or else the livelihood of the people associated with it can be severely affected.

Demand of common citizens – run local government Employees of Mumbai have also praised the government’s move. Advocate of Asulfa Yogesh Tripathi says that common citizens should also be allowed to travel in local. Currently, traveling by bus is a very difficult experience and the danger of corona in a very crowded place also persists.

‘Right to close school decision’ Harish Choksi, trustee of Utpal Sanghvi Global School in Juhu area of ​​Mumbai, has rightly termed the step of the schools not opening. He said that if schools are to be opened then they should be opened for students of 9th, 10th and 11th, 12th. That too with varying shifts and limited numbers. Apart from this, the process of opening this school will also be better if it starts from November.

Industry also said – good steps JBT Tiwari, managing director of the JBT Group of Companies, said that we will have to live and work with Corona for the next few years. In such a situation, the government’s decision to gradually open the industry is right. We will work in accordance with every decision of the government and will also follow all the guidelines issued to deal with Corona. He said that there is a shortage of staff, but everyone will have to manage it due to the danger of corona.

Following the central government guidelines, the Maharashtra government has also allowed several things to be resumed in Maharashtra from October 15 under unlock. In this, the Metro service running in Mumbai has also been allowed to be restored after 6 months. With this, all the things needed will be open, libraries will also be opened, students doing PhD can be called in the university while other schools and colleges will be closed for the time being. The state government has also said in its order that more and more work should be done from home. According to the government notification, wearing masks in public places will be mandatory while spitting will be done. Let’s know what Mumbai taxes have to say on this new guideline of Maharashtra Government:(Report: Avinash Pandey)