After 6 months of vaccination … the effectiveness of the “Moderna” vaccine remains strong

New research shows that the two-dose Corona virus vaccine developed by Moderna continues to produce antibodies six months after vaccination. The study said that research is continuing to find out the extent of the period during which antibodies are monitored in people who have received the vaccine. And high levels of antibodies were detected in all age groups that participated in the clinical trial, with higher levels of antibodies in young people than in the elderly. The researchers aim to continue monitoring people in the trial to determine when protection ends and how much additional protection can be obtained with boosters. The study concluded that the vaccine developed by Pfizer remains effective by 92% after six months of vaccination, in a separate trial. An exact number for the Moderna vaccine has not been provided. Both vaccines showed their high effectiveness in preventing severe disease due to infection with the virus. The news about the effectiveness of vaccines comes as the United States continues to expand the range of people eligible to receive vaccines, as a fourth wave of the epidemic threatens to sweep the United States. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced the advancement of the deadline for making vaccines available to all adults nationwide by two weeks, beginning on April 19. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 108 million people, nearly 33 percent of the population, have received at least one dose of any of the approved vaccines, and more than 63 million people have been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.