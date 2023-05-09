The whole community of Gavardo, in the province of Brescia, in Lombardy, clings to the family of Clare Danielithe very young 21 year old girl who lost his life. It was from last October admitted to the Spedali Civili of Brescia, after an illness that had struck her and from which she never recovered. Until her tragic epilogue, with her death that shocked all who knew and loved her.

The causes of the evil that took the very young girl of only 21 years away from the affection of her loved ones are still unknown. At the end of October, the emergency hospitalization in the ward of Second Resuscitation of the Civil of Brescia.

She had had a crisis at home and hadn’t recovered since that day. For a long time she was under induced sedation. She had woken up a few weeks ago, but her health conditions were compromised. Her body was enervated and weak.

Chiara Danieli’s heart stopped forever last Friday at the Civile di Brescia. The body is now resting in Gavardo’s Domus Aurora, awaiting the results of the autopsy. The funeral home is open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8 to 20.

Thursday afternoon at 16, in the Parish church of Gavardo, the funeral of the young girl is scheduled. Chiara left behind her mother Nadia, her father Mauro, her brother Simone with Jessica, her grandparents Battista, Maria and Oliva, her uncles and cousins.

Chiara Danieli: the family thanks the doctors and all the staff of the Second Civilian Resuscitation

Thanking the doctors and all the staff of the Second Civilian Resuscitation “for the assistance and thoughtful care provided”, the family is not alone.

Photo source from Pixabay

Many join in mourning, like Ad Basket Gavardo where his brother had played for many years. Or the Aishin Dojo where Chiara practiced karate.