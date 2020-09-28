Schools are closed due to Corona’s havoc. But after 6 months, the locks of these schools will open today. However, the schools will be partially opened, that is, children will not be seen as before. Private as well as city government schools will open from Monday by following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPT) for the safety of students after being closed for nearly six months due to the Kovid-19 pandemic. Only ninth to twelfth grade students in schools and Only employees will be able to come. Here also, students will have to get the consent of the parents to come to school. The Department of Education has allowed the reopening of secondary and senior secondary classes so that students can seek guidance from teachers with the written consent of their parents.

What are the schools managers saying

Times News Network correspondent Faryal Rumi has also talked to some school managers about this. Rajiv Ranjan Sinha, principal of the Baldwin Academy in Patna, said that all arrangements have been made for the safety of students and teachers. ‘All classes have been sanitized and hand sanitizer machines have been installed in the school. Students, teachers and staff will be allowed entry only after their thermal screening. Only 40-50 students from ninth to twelfth grade can come on the first day with the consent of their parents.

Shailesh Kumar, director of the group of Bishop Scott schools in Patna, said that only a few parents have agreed to send their children to school. He said, “I think very few students will come on the first day.” Patna High School Principal Rajiv Ranjan said that all the students have been asked to wear masks. ‘Marks have been built inside the school campus to maintain social distance. Apart from this, there will also be registration of students in class XI. Since the government officials have to undergo training for voting in the school, classes will start only after the conclusion of the election.

Many schools will also be closed for students of class 9th to 12th as compartment examination and evaluation work are in progress. According to VS Ojha, Principal of DAV Public School, BSEB, compartment examinations will end on September 29 and assessment work will end on October 5. ‘School is likely to reopen after 6 October.’

According to Seema Singh, Principal of Sant Cairns High School, ‘The school will resume only for students of class XII from 29 September. Only two class students will come for practical on the first day.