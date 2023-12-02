Home page World

From: Maximilian Kettenbach, Tanja Banner, Sandra Sporer

After the snowfall, weather expert Dominik Jung is forecasting icy temperatures to continue. The Southeast is particularly hard hit, but there is also good news.

Update from December 3, 2023, 6:53 a.m.: After the unusually strong onset of winter in southern Germany, life came to a standstill in parts of the country. Now there is a slight sigh of relief. The traffic chaos has calmed down, Munich Airport is reopening and, according to forecasts, the snowfall will stop for now.

But it gets icy cold. Some regions of Germany must be shaking tremendously. The meteorologists expect lows of minus 6 to minus 9 degrees. South of the Danube, temperatures could be between minus 10 and minus 15 degrees in some areas. Meteorologist Dominik Jung speaks of -20 degrees (see initial report).

Several centimeters of fresh snow are only expected in the eastern low mountain ranges and the Alps. In the ridge areas there are also snow drifts and a significant risk of avalanches. Occasional snowfall is expected on Sunday in Bavaria, Lower Saxony, on the North Sea coast and between the Ore Mountains and the Harz Mountains. It will remain cold on Monday and Tuesday, but snow is only expected to fall sporadically. In many places the snowfall turns into rain.

Due to the severe onset of winter in Bavaria, flight operations in Munich were temporarily suspended on Saturday. © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

After 5b weather conditions and winter chaos – Munich Airport takes off, but rail problems remain

Munich Airport resumed flight operations at 6 a.m. on Sunday. However, there will continue to be restrictions on air traffic, the company announced on its website this morning. Due to the severe onset of winter in Bavaria, flight operations were temporarily suspended on Saturday.

There are still problems with the railway. There will be no long-distance trains to and from Munich Central Station and no trains on the Munich – Nuremberg and Munich – Stuttgart routes until at least 10 a.m., as Deutsche Bahn announced on its website. Train connections from Munich to Salzburg, Innsbruck and Lindau/Zurich as well as between Stuttgart and Singen/Zurich are expected to be canceled throughout Sunday. The railway recommended postponing trips to and from Munich planned for Sunday.

Serious accident in northern Germany – in Bavaria the traffic chaos calms down after the onset of winter

Despite icy temperatures, the situation on the roads in Bavaria calmed down on Sunday night. The authorities only reported minor accidents; there were no serious injuries or deaths. “A few trees still fall down, but there were only accidents with sheet metal damage,” said a spokesman for the Upper Bavaria South police headquarters.

Different in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. A car left a snow-covered road and crashed into a tree. The two occupants were seriously injured in the accident.

First report from December 2nd: Munich – The south and southeast of Germany are currently sinking under a thick blanket of snow. In Munich, operations at the airport and main train station had to be stopped due to the weather and many other transport routes are also blocked. And things continue uncomfortably.

“The temperatures on the night of the first Advent are icy cold,” predicts weather expert Dominik Jung von wetter.net in his Weather video on YouTube. He previously spoke of a 5b-like weather situation that is responsible for the onset of winter in Bavaria.

After winter chaos caused by 5b weather conditions: the first Advent brings frost and extreme sub-zero temperatures in Germany

What is a 5b weather situation (or also called Vb weather situation) The term describes the path of a low from the Gulf of Genoa via Austria, to the Czech Republic and Poland. The special feature is that these weather events are associated with larger amounts of precipitation, especially in the southeastern half of Germany, in Poland, the Czech Republic, as well as in parts of Austria and northern Italy. This precipitation is increased by an accumulation of mountains, such as the Erzgebirge or the Alps. Vb weather conditions have been responsible for major floods several times, especially in summer. In winter, however, the amounts of precipitation are much more harmless. (Source: dwd.de)

He predicts temperatures between -10 and -14 degrees Celsius in the southeast for Sunday night (December 3rd) and warns: “just above that Snow It might even be down to -20 degrees.” The German Weather Service (DWD) expects Germany-wide frost of -2 to -8 degrees Celsius for the night of the first Advent, and even colder in the southeast. Only on the coasts could it remain frost-free in places.

The first Sunday of Advent promises mostly dry and occasionally even sunny weather – a picture-perfect winter day if it weren’t for the cold: permanent frost between 0 and -4 degrees Celsius is expected in many areas.

The cold will not let up even after the first Advent. On Monday night (December 4th), Jung expects a new area of ​​snowfall from the west. This night will be very cold again, especially in the southeast: Jung forecasts temperatures down to -16 degrees Celsius, and over snowy areas temperatures could even reach -20 degrees Celsius.

Cold and frost can be particularly dangerous for certain people

The low temperatures can cause health problems, especially for people with cardiovascular diseases. Heart health experts therefore recommend that those affected be particularly careful on cold days and not to overload their bodies. Heavy physical activities such as shoveling snow should be avoided, according to the Heart Foundation’s advice. (tab)

Machine assistance was used for this article written by the editorial team. The article was carefully checked by editor Sandra Sporer before publication.