It looked vulnerable and unpolished until the last minute, just as Ronald Koeman’s Dutch team has not been very solid in almost all matches this year. But after a disastrous opening phase, the Dutch team won 2-1 against Ireland in Dublin in a crucial European Championship qualifying match.

Ireland, a direct competitor in group B, is virtually eliminated from qualifying for the 2024 European Championship. The Irish fought with great dedication for the last chance, after having only achieved three points in the first four matches. The Netherlands has complete control over placement, it is shared second behind France, a place that entitles it to a European Championship ticket.

But the start in Dublin will still reverberate. The Dutch team itself causes the panic after 55 seconds of playing football. Goalkeeper Mark Fleken tries to defend briefly through Frenkie de Jong, but that goes wrong due to the fierce chasing of the Irish. Attacker Chiedozie Ogbene shoots, but Mats Wieffer blocks the shot.

From James McClean’s subsequent corner, Virgil van Dijk accidentally hits the ball with his left hand. Penalty kick, after 1.50 minutes. Adam Idah shoots in flawlessly: 1-0. It gives the Irish a boost of energy in the sold-out Aviva Stadium on Lansdowne Road.

What doesn’t go wrong in that phase? In goal, Fleken is a source of unrest on the ball, while he is often praised for his build-up. Players get in each other’s way when they want to catch the ball with their head or foot. The passing is impure, such as two weak backpasses from midfielder Wieffer to defender Matthijs de Ligt. The Netherlands is physically bluffed by the Irish, their corners are in danger every time.

There is a lack of clear organization, clearly visible in the questioning looks. Opponents are unnecessarily covered twice. It’s a matter of figuring out who should walk where. Combinations are difficult. Attackers present themselves around the halfway line, while the space lies just behind the Irish defense.

Attack patterns

It is easy to label the game as sloppy, but it is mainly the lack of established attack patterns that is the problem. It also means that, against all expectations, Ireland – a team with average professionals – has more ball possession in the first half (and ultimately throughout the match).

The Netherlands tries again and again to build up a well-managed country from the back, with the idea of ​​luring the Irish forward. In this way, space must be created for the Dutch attackers. This week it was also trained that way in Zeist. Now under pressure things often go wrong, not just in the first minute: after more than half an hour, Nathan Aké does not pass properly to De Jong, which leads to an opportunity for Ogbene – thwarted by the same Aké.

Cody Gakpothe scorer of the first Dutch goal against Ireland, tries to keep possession of the ball between three opponents.

A sensitive through ball from Cody Gakpo to the deep right wing defender Denzel Dumfries brings relief halfway through the first half. Dumfries is completely released for goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, who commits a foul according to referee Irfan Peljto. Another penalty. Bazunu almost knocks out Gakpo’s bet with his left hand, but the score is 1-1.

The Netherlands gets a little more control, plays football a little easier – now that Ireland’s first storm has subsided. And there is more depth to the game. Striker Donyell Malen escapes after a nice cross from Xavi Simons, but his shot lacks direction and power. Shortly before half time he breaks out again, but again the Irish goalkeeper saves.

Change makes the difference

Koeman opts for the agile Malen in the striker role instead of the more static Wout Weghorst, who started against Greece on Thursday. Malen’s two chances show exactly why, with his speed and depth he must provide danger behind the last line.

But Koeman intervenes at halftime. Striker Weghorst comes in for left wing defender Daley Blind – and midfielder Tijjani Reijnders replaces Wieffer. And he switches to a different system: from 3-4-3 to the more familiar 4-3-3.

After ten minutes, Koeman is already rewarded. De Jong passes beautifully to the deep Dumfries, who heads the ball right at the feet of Weghorst: 1-2. Untenable, with the right. This means that Dumfries, a key player in this Dutch team, is involved in the last five goals. The Dutch team dominates in the second half – although there are still some tense moments, partly due to the restless Fleks.

The victories over Greece (Thursday) and Ireland give the Dutch team some breathing room in the qualification for the European Championship next summer. Two tough matches await in October with France (in Amsterdam) and Greece (in Athens). In terms of results, the Dutch did well, but in terms of play there is still a world to be won.