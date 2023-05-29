ColumnThe generation of people over 50 has been brought up under the motto ‘just act normal, then you’re acting crazy enough’, which has resulted in a modest generation that prefers not to make mistakes. Ilse (54) still suffers from that upbringing and seeks help from Anne-Marije Buckens (34), she has had a company for over ten years with which she helps people over 50 find work.
Anne Marie Buckens
Latest update:
13:21
