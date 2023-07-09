Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky released a message on Saturday (8) to thank the country’s soldiers for their bravery over the course of the 500 days of fighting the Russians. The video was recorded on Ilha das Cobras, one of the most important strategic points in the Black Sea area, occupied by Russia in February last year and liberated on June 30th.

“I want to thank precisely from here, from this place of victory, to each of our soldiers for these 500 days – our armed forces, our intelligence service, our national guard, our border guards, our national police, our broadcast operators, our staff,” he said.

Zelensky also stated that Ukraine’s freedom “must be won now”, to “honor all those who gave their lives for the country”. And he added: “Without a doubt, we will win.”

The Ukrainian president also highlighted the symbolism of Ilha das Cobras – for him, a milestone in the country’s trajectory during the war. “Although it is a small piece of land in the middle of our Black Sea, this place is a big proof that Ukraine will regain all parts of its territory,” he said.

“I am grateful to everyone who fought here against the occupiers. We honor the memory of the heroes who gave their lives in this battle, one of the most important in this large-scale war. Glory to everyone who fought for the safety of our Black Sea! ”, He concluded.

The liberation of Ilha das Cobras was preceded by the sinking, in April, of the ship Moskva, flagship of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea. After the reconquest of the territory by the Ukrainians, the two countries exchanged prisoners of war.

Since the beginning of the conflict in February 2022, the UN has recorded the deaths of 9,000 civilians, including 500 children, although it estimates that the number is much higher.