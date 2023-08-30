Fifteen days after the 50th anniversary of the coup led by Augusto Pinochet in 1973, the Supreme Court of Chile indicted seven former soldiers for the murder of singer Víctor Jara on Monday, August 28. This is a closure for one of the most important judicial cases in the history of Chile. Shortly after the ruling, one of the men involved committed suicide.

Nearly five decades later, Chile witnessed the conviction of those responsible for one of the cruelest crimes of the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship. This Monday, August 28, the country’s Supreme Court sentenced seven former Chilean soldiers for the crimes of kidnapping and murder of singer-songwriter Víctor Jara. With a unanimous ruling, the court assured that “the events described (…) are real, since they occurred in a certain place and time and they are proven, legally accredited through the evidence.”

Jara was assassinated days after being arrested on September 12, 1973 by the military who carried out the coup in Chile against President Salvador Allende. A fact that marked the history of the South American country, but that has had few answers.

The ruling thus sets a precedent. According to the Chilean Minister of Justice, Luis Cordero, “they have a remedial role when not only are the guilty convicted and the stories of the victims are also told.”

The Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court of Chile sentenced Juan Jara Quintana, Nelson Haase Mazzei, Raúl Jofré González, Edwin Dimter Bianchi, Ernesto Bethke Wulf and Hernán Chacón Soto to between 10 and 15 years in prison for qualified homicide and kidnapping. In turn, Rolando Melo Silva was also sentenced: the former military prosecutor must pay a prison sentence of eight years and two days for the crime of concealing homicide and kidnapping.

On the eve of the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the murder of Víctor Jara and Littré Quiroga, the Supreme Court rejected the appeals filed by the defendants’ defense, who must serve 25 years in prison. Details here👇https://t.co/Gm95xmfWbd — Victor Jara Foundation (@FundVictorJara) August 29, 2023



However, this August 29, when the Chilean police were going to arrest him, Hernán Chacón Soto was found dead in his home, according to the confirmation of the Ministry of the Interior to the newspaper ‘El País’. Chacón took his own life in the morning hours of this Tuesday, just one day after the Supreme Court ruling.

A former brigadier of the Chilean Army, Chacón had tacit knowledge of intelligence and intelligence, according to the Court’s ruling. Some “conditions that allowed him to intervene directly in the development of the interrogations,” reported the investigation of the Chilean judicial body.

a heinous murder

Together with Littré Quiroga, then director of the National Prison Service of the government of the socialist Salvador Allende, Jara was transferred to the Chile Stadium (now called the Víctor Jara Stadium) in the country’s capital on September 12, 1973. There, They were locked up along with 5,000 other prisoners who were followers of Allende’s political proposal.

In a letter also known by the newspaper ‘El País’, Quiroga referred to his children the day he was captured: “Little children: behave well and eat all the food. Study hard and help your mom. Dad won’t be able to see them maybe until when. Don’t watch so much television and behave accordingly, like good children. Chaíto and don’t forget his daddy. Congratulations, Littré Quiroga C”.

The Supreme Court ruling adds that one of the main incentives for Jara’s torture was his artistic activity linked to Allende’s political activity. According to the judicial information of the case, Jara had 56 bone fractures and 44 bullets in his body. On his part, Quiroga’s body showed 47 fractures and 23 bullet wounds.

Jara’s music shows his subversive side and his lyrics became hymns against the dictatorship. The composer was a member of the Communist Party and a member of Allende’s Popular Unity Government.

Jara’s body was found on a piece of land near the Metropolitan Cemetery on September 16, four days after he was captured by the extreme right-wing coup military.

The Chilean Justice ordered in 2009 the exhumation of the remains of Jara’s body, 36 years after his death. The then president of Chile, Michelle Bachelet, participated in what was a massive tribute to the singer-songwriter, his remains were buried in the middle of an official tribute.

FILES) People hold a portrait of Chilean singer Victor Jara, during his three-day funeral in Santiago December 5, 2009, six months after his remains, secretly buried for 36 years after his death by agents of the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship (1973). -1990) – were exhumed by court order as part of an investigation into his death. The Supreme Court of Chile sentenced on August 28, 2023, seven former officers of the Chilean Army to between 8 and 25 years in prison for the kidnapping and murder of singer-songwriter Víctor Jara a few days after the coup d’état by Augusto Pinochet that overthrew the Socialist Salvador. Allende on September 11, 1973. AFP – CLAUDIO SANTANA

A legacy that prevails for love

Londoner by birth, Joan Turner arrived in Chile in 1954. Before settling in the country, Turner had already studied at the Sigurd Leeder Dance School, thus consolidating her extensive artistic training as a dancer. Turner arrived in Santiago de Chile with her first husband, Patricio Bunster. However, the marriage did not last long.

When Turner was teaching dance and theater at the University of Chile, he met Jara, then a sophomore theater student. Some time later they got married and their story was cut short by the murder of Jara in 1973.

After the death of her husband, Turner returned to London in the midst of political exile and distanced herself from dance, beginning her actions in defense of human rights. Years later, she decided to return to Chile in the 1980s. Since then, she has become a reference as a dance teacher in Chile. Turner, 96, has never cut himself off from the arts.

Victor Jara’s widow, Joan Jara, poses for a photo during an interview with The Associated Press in Santiago, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2009. The murder of Jara, who was tortured and shot to death below a stadium where they were 5,000 supporters of ousted President Salvador Allende. were detained during the first days of the 1973 coup in Chile, has never been resolved. AP – Roberto Candia

Jara’s widow has been a champion of justice, truth and reparation for the victims of the military dictatorship in Chile, while upholding the memory and legacy of her late husband.

Turner was the one who created the Víctor Jara Foundation, an organization that seeks to keep Jara’s work and career alive, while promoting new artists and emerging cultural expressions in Chile. In parallel, he also founded the Centro de Danza Espiral, an important Chilean school for the training of dancers.

Among Turner’s achievements, in furthering her late husband’s legacy, is the Víctor Jara Stadium. In 2005, her foundation negotiated with the National Monuments Council of Chile for the declaration of the stadium as a national monument.

In 2009, the Council unanimously declared the Víctor Jara Stadium a National Historic Monument: a victory for the construction of memory and the promotion of the arts in Chile.

With EFE and local media