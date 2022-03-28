The date of last Saturday, March 26, 2022, will go down in history for being the day on which the world music star, Phil Collins he performed in front of an audience for the last time. A decision that came after 50 years of an amazing career, due to his health conditions which are gradually worsening. The musician himself announced it.

Eight Grammy Awards, one Academy Award, two Golden Globes, five BRIT Awards, one Disney Legends and beyond 150 million records sold all over the world. All of this makes Phil Collins one of the brightest musical stars of all time.

His name and his music will remain forever in the history. The love story between him and the music, however, is about to end.

Last Saturday the artist performed at the O2 Arena in London, for the last date of the 2022 reunion tour of Genesis, a group with which Collins grew up, before embarking on an equally amazing career as a soloist.

Subsequently, he amazed all his fans with a ad which, although to be expected, has nevertheless left us speechless. The artist revealed that his was the one in London last concert.

The reasons for the retirement of Phil Collins

The reason that led Phil Collins to make this decision dates back to 2007, when he was diagnosed with one rare nerve disease, which has worsened over the years. In 2015, he was also diagnosed with diabetes.

Somehow, on the last Genesis tour, I dislocated some vertebrae in the upper part of my neck and it hit my hands. After a successful neck operation. I can no longer hold a wand, sing standing up or play the piano.

In the rest of the interview given to The Guardianthe musician later revealed that he felt a hindrance on stage and having to make this decision with regret, but convinced that it is the right one.

To replace the battery, Collins revealed, will be his son Nic.