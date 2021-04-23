Egyptian Presidents Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to resume full air traffic between the two countries’ airports, including Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh. This came in a phone call that Sisi received from Putin on Friday morning, according to a statement by the Egyptian presidential spokesman published on its website.

The spokesman said, “The communication dealt with discussions on all issues of bilateral relations between the two countries, especially those related to cooperation in the tourism sector, as it was agreed to resume full air traffic between the two countries’ airports, including Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh.” Al-Sisi welcomed the resumption of air traffic between the two countries, expressing hope that this decision will represent an effective momentum towards further upgrading the bilateral relations between the two countries, and enhancing the movement of individuals and mutual tourist delegations between them.

For his part, the Russian President expressed his country’s keenness to enhance the various aspects of the close bilateral relations with Egypt, praising the extended partnership between the two friendly countries, and the tangible achievements made by Egypt in the fields of economic and social development, the establishment of major national projects, improvement of the investment climate and the development of infrastructure. Russia is counting on Egypt’s pivotal role in stabilizing its entire regional environment.

The spokesperson added that «the communication also discussed the development of a number of the most important regional issues, on top of which are the details of the situation in Libya, as well as the developments of the Renaissance Dam file, as well as issues of bilateral cooperation in the investment fields, especially with regard to the economic zone of the Suez Canal axis as well as the Dabaa nuclear plant. There was consensus on increasing mutual coordination and strengthening the course of bilateral relations at all levels.

Russia had suspended its flights to Egypt after the fall of a Russian airliner in the Sinai desert in the fall of 2015, and despite the resumption of flights between Russia and Cairo airport, the charter flights of Egyptian tourist cities are still awaiting Russia’s approval of the safety requirements that Egyptian airports follow, according to what Reported by Sputnik.