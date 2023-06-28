The statement said: “The relations that Bayern Munich managed to form with its fans in the Arab world through Qatar Airways will continue to exist.”

Bayern’s new CEO, Jan-Christian Dressen, said the team and Qatar Airways “worked successfully together and learned from each other”.

For his part, Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways, wished Bayern “all the best for the future”, adding, “It is a big club and we enjoyed its matches with enthusiasm and passion.”

The Bavarian giants in 2018 signed a five-year sponsorship deal with state-owned Qatar Airways in Doha, worth around €20 million ($22.5 million) annually, according to media reports.

During the club’s 2021 AGM, disgusted fans tried to force a motion demanding that the deal not be renewed.

The masses refer to human rights associations accusing Qatar of exploiting foreign workers, especially those who worked in the facilities and stadiums of the 2022 World Cup.

But Doha has repeatedly denied the accusations against it and has announced several reforms since it was chosen in 2010 to host the World Cup, including imposing a minimum wage and improving conditions for workers.