Five and a half years after playing his 81st international match against Armenia in October 2015, where he scored twice, raising his number of international goals to 27, French striker Karim Benzema returned from exile, after national team coach Didier Deschamps summoned him to the list of participants in the 2020 European Cup. Foot scheduled next summer and postponed from last year due to the Corona virus.

Benzema’s hopes of returning to wearing his country’s shirt seemed to have disappeared permanently, when the French public prosecutor announced last January the decision to prosecute him with four others. Explaining his decision, Deschamps said: In order to reach this decision, we went through stages. We met and chatted for a long time, adding: I do not want to create special situations. My personal interest has always been ignored, and the French national team is not mine, and it is above everyone else.

After the meeting that brought them together in Madrid, Deschamps said he had thought a long time to come to this decision. I will not disclose any word, which took place between us, but he needed that, and I too. Benzema paid dearly for what he did, so he missed the European Cup hosted by his country, lost in the final to Portugal 0-1, and then crowned the World Cup in Russia 2018. Benzema said before the football wedding in Russia, “As long as Didier Deschamps remains a coach, I will not get a chance to return to the national team. French. In the same context, his compatriot and Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane was surprised that his colleague and former France captain “won the 1998 World Cup together and Europe 2000” over recalling Benzema.

And he said, “How can you understand that?” I do not understand what is happening, you do not understand, there are many people who do not understand. With UEFA’s decision to allow 26 players to be called up from 23 to the European Cup finals, and in conjunction with the remarkable performance that Benzema provides with Real, Deschamps got an opportunity to change his mind. Benzema reflected the image of the future “Galactico” player when he joined Real from Lyon in 2009, but during a long period of time on the green rectangle, he played the role of “compass” and financier of the balls for Portuguese absolute star Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the last season of “CR7” in the jersey of the Royal Club in 2017-2018, Benzema scored five goals in “La Liga”, but in the next two years his talent “exploded” and he scored 21 goals in both, and this year he reached the barrier of 22 goals before the stage of the end. The league, as the third best scorer in La Liga, is eight behind Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and with a goal by Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno.

Benzema proved with the departure of Ronaldo that he was one of the most prominent attackers in the old continent. When he returned from injury against “arch-rival” Atletico Madrid in March, “stage 26”, Real Madrid was ranked third, 8 points behind the leaders “Rojiblancos”.

At the time, he scored the equalizer in the 88th minute, at the start of a series of 9 goals in 7 games in La Liga, which led his team to tighten the screws on Atletico, reducing the difference between them to a point in one period.

Currently, Real reach the final race, two points behind leaders Atlético (83 versus 81), with the opportunity to retain the title for the second consecutive season, when Villarreal receives Saturday, while the leaders will visit Valladolid on the same day.

The Spanish media acknowledged that Benzema is a real motivator for Real. The newspaper “AS” wrote that the French “wakes up the team”, while Marca confirmed that Benzema is “Galactico”, and said: There is no doubt that Benzema belongs to the category of the most distinguished footballers.

Benzema showed his efficiency in the court of his team by scoring with a wonderful keel, the equalizer against Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals. Zidane praised his player after this match, saying: “Nothing surprises me about Karim.

However, the adventure of the Real did not continue in the most prestigious competition, which holds its title in a record number of 13 times, as it fell back two clean goals and bid farewell to Europe, awaiting his local entitlement in his quest to retain the title of “La Liga”.