Nintendo has apologized for leaving Mario Kart 8 and splatoon in Wii U no online play since March as it has now reset the servers for both games. In a statement issued today, five months after temporarily disabling online multiplayer for both titles, Nintendo says it has addressed a “vulnerability related to online gambling.”

The servers will go live again tomorrow, August 3, 153 days later, with a new patch to download on both Mario Kart 8 and splatoon. The statement of Nintendo about the downtime, issued this morning, is the first confirmation we have that the games were affected by a security issue.

In March, the trusted dataminer of NintendoOatmealDome, suggested that the probable cause was ENLBufferPwn, a common vulnerability present in several games of Nintendo that could allow a hacker to remotely execute code.

At that moment, Nintendo simply warned that the servers of Mario Kart 8 and splatoon they had been disabled for “an extended maintenance duration,” without going into details.

“Please accept our sincere apologies for the long waiting period,” he said. Nintendo today. “If further issues occur that make it difficult to continue support for online play, we may have to suspend the online play service for online games. Wii U splatoon and Mario Kart 8 without prior notice. If this occurs, please note that the offline game will continue to function as normal. “Thanks for your patience and understanding”.

The servers of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and splatoon 3 in nintendoswitch they have not been affected.

