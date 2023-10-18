‘Single, married, widowed, divorced’ is a peruvian filmstarring Gianella Neyra, Katia Condos, Milene Vásquez and Patricia Portocarrero, and was a success in theaters in Peru, where it managed to reach one million viewers. Now, after having been on the big screen for approximately five months, this film, directed by Ani Alva Helfer, will come to Netflixa platform on which other Peruvian productions are found.

This premiere on the streaming giant was already confirmed, but the date on which it will be released has just been revealed. ‘Single, married, widowed, divorced’ will be available on Netflix.

When does ‘Single, Married, Widowed, Divorced’ come out on Netflix?

The premiere of ‘Single, married, widowed, divorced’ in Netflix is scheduled for Friday, October 27, 2023. This Peruvian film, directed by Ani Alva Helfer, hit theaters on April 20 of this year and managed to remain in theaters—although only in one of them—for up to five months: a great achievement for a production from our country.

On the other hand, this is not the only Peruvian film that is on the streaming giant, since the platform is the preferred one for other productions from our country, such as the saga ‘Asu mare’, ‘Soltera coveda’, ‘Yes, my love’, ‘Wiñaypacha’, among others.

What is ‘Single, Married, Widowed, Divorced’ about?

This is what the synopsis says ‘Single, married, widowed, divorced’: “After the death of Cecilia’s husband, she and 3 other friends get together and prepare to take a trip to Pacasmayo, but the trip turns into a crazy odyssey that tests their friendship. On the way to help her friend to close their grief, they must learn to unite to face the challenges of their lives and will try to give themselves a second chance to heal wounds, overcome fears and accept themselves.