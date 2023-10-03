New and final chapter in the tormented love story of Tessa Young and Hardin Scott. After 5 is in fact available from today Tuesday 3 October 2023 on Amazon Prime. The film After Everything is the fifth episode of the saga based on the novels by American writer Anna Todd.

How After 4 ended

The fourth chapter of the saga, which resumed from the moment in which Hardin discovers that he is Vance’s son and that his mother is having an affair with him, ended with Tessa feeling betrayed when she discovers that Hardin wrote a book about their love story and leaves him permanently.

What is known about After 5

Watching the trailer for the new film, you understand that Hardin and Tessa lead separate lives, living in different cities. The boy, who is supposed to write a second book, for which he has already received a substantial advance, leaves for Portugal where Natalie lives, a woman to whom he wants to apologize for a wrong he has done to her, and to find himself. Hardin seems to get into trouble again as he tries to win Tessa back.

The cast of After 5

In addition to Hero Fiennes-Tiffin (Hardin), obviously Josephine Langford (Tessa). Also in the cast is Benjamin Mascolo who will play Sebastian.